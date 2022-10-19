Meghan Markle's 'bold' pictures circulated online after her 'Deal or No Deal' comments

Meghan Markle is being called out by royal fans for saying she was forced to "get spray tans" while working on "Deal or No Deal".

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, Meghan said, "She was "treated like a bimbo and objectified on "Deal or No Deal".

Several royal family supporters and commentators shared her pictures from an award show where she, they thought wore bold outfits without being forced by anyone.

Royal fans flooded social media websites with Meghan Markle's bold pictures to corroborate their claim that she lied on her podcast.