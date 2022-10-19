Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘finally seeing’ Netflix ‘calls the shots’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally starting to understand where they stand with Netflix and who's really in charge.

An inside source close to Express UK brought these revelations to light.

According to their findings, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “in a tricky place right now” with Netflix and their upcoming docuseries.

They also broke down the rumours surrounding the ‘nitty gritty of Meghan and Harry’s contract with Netflix, and explained, "In reality, it is their [Netflix's] outlet and they have final say on what is broadcast.”

Especially since “No talent is greater than Netflix,” when it comes to negotiations.

“The Sussexes and their team knew that going into this deal. Just because they are a Duke and Duchess makes no difference.”

“If no settlements or agreements are reached the deal could fold,” at the end of the day.