Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘danger’ of King Charles’ wrath

Experts believe King Charles has ‘no intention’ of standing back with Netflix in his fight with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



These insights have been brought to light by royal author and commentator Katie Nicholl, in her latest interview with GB News.

Ms Nicholl started it all off by admitting, “We know from their past ventures - looking at Oprah - that they're not afraid to be critical of the institution, that there have been some pretty low blows.”

“But I'm hearing from my sources - and I think this might be at the root of it - that we could be prepared to see the King's ruthless side in all of this,” she also added.

“Charles is not going to stand back and let the family or the institution, the reputation of the Crown, which is everything to him, be tarnished or indeed trashed, certainly not by members of the Royal Family.”