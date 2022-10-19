 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans decide not to host Diwali party this year

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana hosted a grand Diwali party which was attended by many celebrities
Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana hosted a grand Diwali party which was attended by many celebrities

Amitabh Bachchan’s family and Shah Rukh Khan have decided not to host a large scale Diwali party this year, reports.

The two of them are going to keep it at a low scale this time. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar will also be throwing a small gathering, confined to 20 people, this year.

A few days earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali party for this year. Many of the popular celebrities of the b-town attended the party namely: Nushrratt Bharucha, Kartik Aryan, Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkumar Rao, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and many more.

The reports also revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar will also keep it low this year, as his house is undergoing construction right now. Therefore, he will not be able to host any party at the moment.

It is expected that Shilpa Shetty and Manish Malhotra will throw a Diwali party soon. Moreover, producer Ramesh Taurani will also host a Diwali bash.

As per IndiaToday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu will also throw Diwali parties this year.   

More From Showbiz:

'Student of the Year' turns 10: Karan Johar shares pictures with all three actors

'Student of the Year' turns 10: Karan Johar shares pictures with all three actors
Bobby Deol pens down a sweet note for brother Sunny Deol's birthday

Bobby Deol pens down a sweet note for brother Sunny Deol's birthday
'Pathaan teaser' hashtag buzzes all over Twitter, fans hope teaser releases on SRK's birthday

'Pathaan teaser' hashtag buzzes all over Twitter, fans hope teaser releases on SRK's birthday
'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chauhan refuses rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan

'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chauhan refuses rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan
Salman Khan wanted to work in 'Uunchai' but got refused by Sooraj Barjatiya

Salman Khan wanted to work in 'Uunchai' but got refused by Sooraj Barjatiya
Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan's eviction from Big Boss 16

Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan's eviction from Big Boss 16
Sumeet Vyas recalls getting caught with alcohol in Pakistan

Sumeet Vyas recalls getting caught with alcohol in Pakistan
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4
Akshaye Khanna reveals that he was the first choice for 'Taare Zameen Par'

Akshaye Khanna reveals that he was the first choice for 'Taare Zameen Par'
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date
Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka

Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka

Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'

Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'