Prince Harry believes Queen Elizabeth has ‘reunited’ with Prince Philip

Prince Harry reportedly believes that his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, have reunited in death, his wife Meghan Markle revealed in a recent chat with Variety.



Talking to the outlet in-depth about the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch among other big things, Meghan shared how her husband Prince Harry believes that his beloved grandmother is reunited with her husband of more than seven decades, the late Prince Philip.

Meghan shared: “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

She then added: “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”

Meghan then went on to suggest that her relationship with the late Queen was much more civil than what the press likes to believe, hinting that they two even had a 'warm' bond.