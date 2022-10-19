 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry believes Queen Elizabeth has ‘reunited’ with Prince Philip

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly believes that his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, have reunited in death, his wife Meghan Markle revealed in a recent chat with Variety.

Talking to the outlet in-depth about the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch among other big things, Meghan shared how her husband Prince Harry believes that his beloved grandmother is reunited with her husband of more than seven decades, the late Prince Philip.

Meghan shared: “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

She then added: “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”

Meghan then went on to suggest that her relationship with the late Queen was much more civil than what the press likes to believe, hinting that they two even had a 'warm' bond.

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone spark sweet fan reaction with adorable reunion photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone spark sweet fan reaction with adorable reunion photo
Emily Ratajkowski makes FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE after getting cosy with mystery man

Emily Ratajkowski makes FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE after getting cosy with mystery man
King Charles III waiting for right time to strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles?

King Charles III waiting for right time to strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles?
Una Healy discusses being ‘single’ as she’s not looking for relationship

Una Healy discusses being ‘single’ as she’s not looking for relationship
Sydney Sweeney shares priceless life lessons in a letter to her younger self

Sydney Sweeney shares priceless life lessons in a letter to her younger self
Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity

Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity
Meghan Markle reveals her shocking plans about acting career

Meghan Markle reveals her shocking plans about acting career
Wendy Williams in ‘BETTER HEALTH’ after re-entering rehab to focus on health issues

Wendy Williams in ‘BETTER HEALTH’ after re-entering rehab to focus on health issues
Paddy McGuinness still keeps his ex-Christine SWEET MEMORIES with him: Photo

Paddy McGuinness still keeps his ex-Christine SWEET MEMORIES with him: Photo
Naomi Watts shares two cents on cosmetic surgery: ‘nothing to be ashamed of’

Naomi Watts shares two cents on cosmetic surgery: ‘nothing to be ashamed of’
Kendall Jenner explains why she struggled making friends after appearing on family reality show

Kendall Jenner explains why she struggled making friends after appearing on family reality show
Tom Felton opens up about substance abuse struggles in his new memoir

Tom Felton opens up about substance abuse struggles in his new memoir