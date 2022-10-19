 
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops further on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's recently released film Doctor G drops further at the box office after having a decent opening weekend, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, Doctor G collected INR 1.65 crore on Day 5 which takes its total tally to INR 18.32 crore in five days. The film started witnessing a drop on the fourth day of its release as its opening weekend collection was INR 15 crore in three days.

Considering the current performance of the film, it will be soon pulled out of theatres. Though the reviews of the film have been positive, the film hasn't been able to do much business at the box office.

Doctor G stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and released in theatres on October 14. The film is a social comedy which follows the life of a male gynaecologist trying to pave his way into a profession dominated by women.

