Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone spark sweet fan reaction with adorable reunion photo

Hollywood action legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were all smiles for an adorable snap as they posed for a seasonal image they posted to their Instagram pages Tuesday as they carved pumpkins together.

Stallone, 76, captioned the shot: 'Myself and my great friend Arnold schwarzenegger spending time at his amazing office Carving Pumpkin Heads for Halloween with Survival Knives !!!. That's what real ACTION guys do with their free time! Lol…'

The Terminator star, 75, posted the image with the message, 'Happy Halloween.'

Causing quite the stir among the combined fan base, what Instagram user gushed in the comment section: 'Two legends in one frame!'



In the image, the ex-California governor wore a navy blue T-shirt with khaki pants with a large watch, sporting a light layer of facial hair on the autumn day.

Stallone, who plays the role of Dwight The General Manfredi on the new crime drama Tulsa King, wore a denim blue shirt and sported a goatee.