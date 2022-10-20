 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

FileFootage

Queen Consort Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles reportedly attended a funeral on behalf of the Royal Family.

According to reports, Andrew was present at John Bowes-Lyon’s funeral held at the London Oratory on Tuesday.

The Queen Consort tied the knot with Andrew in 1973 before parting ways in 1980s and divorcing in 1995.

Daily Mail reported that the pair are still on good terms as a friend claimed: “Andrew is happy to do anything he is asked. He still enjoys a warm relationship with Camilla."

A royal biographer said of Brigadier Parker-Bowles: "It is said that an English gentleman will always lay down his wife for his country and this was certainly true in the case of Andrew Parker Bowles."

Meanwhile, King Charles III is reportedly hoping to “slim down” the monarchy since he ascended the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The new monarch has been keenly carrying out his new royal doles as he visited Project Zero in Walthamstow along his wife on Tuesday.

