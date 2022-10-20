 
Anushka Sharma shoots in Howrah for 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma has been shooting for film Chakda Xpress at different locations and this time she has been spotted shooting in Howrah for her new venture. 

A picture came out that showed the actress wearing a white button-down shirt with a maroon skirt, with a boyish haircut. She held a bat on her hand.

Sharma’s Chakda Xpress is a film based on the life journey of former Indian cricket player Jhulan Goswami. The film is directed by Prosit Roy.

This film is going to be first release of Anushka after Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. After the release of Zero, she went on a break as she was expecting a child. Now, the actress is making her comeback on the big screen after a gap of 4 years.

The NH 10 actress is putting in all efforts to do justice to the character. Many consider this role as one of the toughest for Sharma.

Anushka made her acting debut in 2008 with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and since then she has made wise choices in choosing the scripts.

Chakda Xpress is slated to release on Netflix in 2023, reports IndiaToday.

