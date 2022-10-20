 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 20 2022
Web Desk

Ekta Kapoor prepones the release date of 'Dream Girl 2'

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushamann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in key roles
'Dream Girl 2' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in key roles

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has changed the release date of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 starring; Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the film will now release on June 23, 2023.

Earlier, the film was set to release on June 29. But Ekta came to know that Sajid Nadiawala’s film Satya Prem Ki Katha featuring; Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan, was slated to release on the same date. Therefore, she decided to prepone the date of her film from June 29 to 23.

The makers have so far released the teaser of Dream Girl 2. The film is sequel to the original Dream Girl released in 2019 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrrat Bharucha.

Dream Girl 2 marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ayushaman and Ananya for a film. The two are currently busy shooting for the movie. 

As per IndiaToday, the makers have promised that the second instalment of Dream Girl is going to be a laugh-riot with a dose of comedy and entertainment.   

