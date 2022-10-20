 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi were in a serious relationship, reports
Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi were in a serious relationship, reports

Nora Fatehi finally broke silence on suffering depression after splitting up with Angad Bedi.

Dilbar girl, while talking to Zoom, openly spoke about her break-up with Angad Bedi. She said: “I don’t want people to think that when you are low and dabble with depression that you are not strong. You are still strong! I lost that drive for 2 months.”

“When I was called to audition for Bharat which was way before Dilbar happened, I remember after my audition, I came down I was sitting on the bench, crying and felt shitty that where is my drive and my ambition, added Nora”

She also said in the interview that if she ever woke up as him, she would scream.

As per Koimoi, Nora and Angad were in a serious relationship. But Angad cheated on Nora while they were in a relationship. He then, immediately after the break-up, married Actress Neha Dhupia. 

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar sings 'Ram Setu Anthem' live at an event: See video

Akshay Kumar sings 'Ram Setu Anthem' live at an event: See video
Ekta Kapoor prepones the release date of 'Dream Girl 2'

Ekta Kapoor prepones the release date of 'Dream Girl 2'
'DDLJ' completes 27 years: The film still means a lot to Maratha Mandir

'DDLJ' completes 27 years: The film still means a lot to Maratha Mandir
Anushka Sharma shoots in Howrah for 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma shoots in Howrah for 'Chakda Xpress'
Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya

Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops further on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops further on Day 5
'Uunchai' Director Sooraj Barjatiya reveals he took anxiety medicine before narrating to Amitabh Bachchan

'Uunchai' Director Sooraj Barjatiya reveals he took anxiety medicine before narrating to Amitabh Bachchan
Sidharth Malhotra recalls shooting for the 'SOTY' poster with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Malhotra recalls shooting for the 'SOTY' poster with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan
Sidharth Malhotra says he is 'grateful' for 10 years in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra says he is 'grateful' for 10 years in Bollywood
Farah Khan surprisingly meets BFF Sania Miza in Dubai

Farah Khan surprisingly meets BFF Sania Miza in Dubai
Kajal Aggarwal shares picture of son Neil as he turns six months old

Kajal Aggarwal shares picture of son Neil as he turns six months old
'Bhediya' trailer releases: India's first creature comedy film

'Bhediya' trailer releases: India's first creature comedy film