Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi were in a serious relationship, reports

Nora Fatehi finally broke silence on suffering depression after splitting up with Angad Bedi.

Dilbar girl, while talking to Zoom, openly spoke about her break-up with Angad Bedi. She said: “I don’t want people to think that when you are low and dabble with depression that you are not strong. You are still strong! I lost that drive for 2 months.”

“When I was called to audition for Bharat which was way before Dilbar happened, I remember after my audition, I came down I was sitting on the bench, crying and felt shitty that where is my drive and my ambition, added Nora”

She also said in the interview that if she ever woke up as him, she would scream.

As per Koimoi, Nora and Angad were in a serious relationship. But Angad cheated on Nora while they were in a relationship. He then, immediately after the break-up, married Actress Neha Dhupia.