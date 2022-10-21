 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle took compromising role after feeling like 'bimbo' on old show

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Meghan Markle made an explicit cameo on a show weeks after leaving her job at Deal or No Deal.

The game show, that made her feel like a 'bimbo', made her realise there was more to her career, the Duchess revealed on her podcast Archetypes.

Meghan, however, went on to work on a CW series, where she played the role of a girl found in a compromising position with a man in the car.

The resurfaced photo is going viral on the internet.

"I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there. I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time—being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo,'" Meghan had earlier said on her podcast.

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Ed Sheeran feels ‘hurt’ over losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran feels ‘hurt’ over losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift hints at engagement rumors in new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift hints at engagement rumors in new album ‘Midnights’

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’
Netflix ‘fears’ Harry, Meghan’s doc will look like ‘pile-on attack’ on Royal Family

Netflix ‘fears’ Harry, Meghan’s doc will look like ‘pile-on attack’ on Royal Family

Meghan Markle appears Julia Roberts-style ‘friendly and relatable’ in Variety video

Meghan Markle appears Julia Roberts-style ‘friendly and relatable’ in Variety video
Meghan Markle warned she will be known for 'scandal' in '100 years': 'Not love'

Meghan Markle warned she will be known for 'scandal' in '100 years': 'Not love'
Netflix ‘already owns’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s souls

Netflix ‘already owns’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s souls
Prince Harry undergone ‘beard transplant’? New look sparks frenzy

Prince Harry undergone ‘beard transplant’? New look sparks frenzy