Friday Oct 21 2022
Ye walks away from Piers Morgan show amid tense interview

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Ye reportedly left the Piers Morgan show in between the interview, as the presenter revealed.

According to Mirror, After things started to get heated, the ex-Good Morning Britain host was in an uncensored chat with the Yeezy rapper on TalkTv.

Several interview clips are doing rounds on social media, teasing viewers of the interview fixed to air on Friday.

The UK presenter revealed that the Donda rapper walked out from the interview in the middle of the shooting.

The 57-year-old claimed that the team faced "quite a struggle to come and get him back" but added that he is glad the rapper changed his mind.

"I'm glad I did because we ended up getting to where I think he wanted to go. I think he wanted to atone for what he had done and the damage he had caused. But he was too fired up and too proud to go there until we reached the end," the 45-year-old added.

It comes after Piers pushed back Kanye West on his anti-Semitic tweet in which he wrote: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

