Friday Oct 21 2022
BLACKPINK Lisa achieves another milestone with solo album 'LALISA'

BLACKPINK's Lisa achieves another milestone with solo album 'LALISA'

BLACKPINK member Lisa achieved another splendid record with his solo album LALISA.

On October 21, Clout News reported that BLACKPINK’s Lisa debut solo single LALISA becomes the first female K-pop artist music album to reach at No. 01 position in 120 countries on iTunes.

With this achievement, Lisa's album LALISA joins English singer Adele who is the first soloist female artist to achieve this massive milestone with her song HELLO.

Adele HELLO took seven years to achieve this milestone and became the first to achieve it.

Recently, BLACKPINK’s LALISA surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify.

LALISA is the first solo single album of Lisa. It was released on September 10, 2021.

Lisa is a Thai singer and member of the World’s famous K-pop girl band BLACKPINK.

