Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’

Netflix has reportedly added a disclaimer to The Crown to clarify the storyline of the show is ‘fictional’.

The famed show landed in heated controversy over its plot, allegedly blurring the boundaries between fact and fiction.

The streaming giant seemingly backtracked by adding a description: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Trailers of the previous series of the show never had such a disclaimer.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of The Crown has also been updated in the past month to insist on the ‘fictional’ aspect of the show.

Recently, actor Dame Judi Dence accused the show of being 'cruelly unjust' as she called for a disclaimer.

"The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism," Dench wrote.

The actor added: "No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged."