Kate Middleton, Camilla indulge in new royal rift

Kate Middleton and Camilla are reportedly engaged in a secret power struggle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month.



According to a report by Daily Express UK, per Hindustan Times, Prince William’s wife is becoming increasingly irritated with Queen Consort Camilla, and the two royal ladies have not been able to see eye to eye on numerous engagements.

The report further claims, Kate and Camilla had also a massive fight at Windsor castle.

An insider told the publication, “Ever since the Queen died, Camilla has been throwing her weight around showing everyone who's boss."

It further claims, "Kate is becoming increasingly irritated with her. She thinks Camilla doesn't take her royal duties seriously and that she doesn't deserve the role. Things have been very awkward.”

Royal fans and media outlets see this secret power struggle between Kate Middleton and Camilla a new royal rift.