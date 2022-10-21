 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘still has a lot of affection for Prince Harry’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Kate Middleton ‘still has a lot of affection for Harry’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who enjoyed a close bond with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, has still a lot of affection for the Duke.

Kate Middleton reportedly wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York during her visit to US with Prince William in December.

The International Business Times, citing a source, reported Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s meeting is expected at Carlyle hotel in New York, which was a favourite of Princess Diana.

The meeting will be private and without cameras involved if it takes place, the IBT further reported.

It further claims, Kate "still has a lot of affection for Harry, and she hates seeing the divide between him and her husband Prince William."

The source claimed that the future Queen wants to "unite" Prince Harry and Prince William and "heal the rift."

“It's her big hope they can put differences behind them soon." 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’
James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’
Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’

Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’
Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino
Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Meghan Markle ‘running away’ from responsibility amid Netflix drama

Meghan Markle ‘running away’ from responsibility amid Netflix drama
Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Meghan Markle co-star says 'she never felt' like 'bimbo' on 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle co-star says 'she never felt' like 'bimbo' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval

Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval
Kate Middleton, Camilla indulge in new royal rift

Kate Middleton, Camilla indulge in new royal rift
Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate

Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate
Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him