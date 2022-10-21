George Clooney shares he’s ‘still close’ with ER’s co-stars: Watch

George Clooney has recently revealed that he’s still friends with his ER’s co-stars.



According to PEOPLE, the Gravity actress disclosed in the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that the “cast is still close today” after the show ended its 15-season run.

Clooney told Barrymore, “I guess it was the friendship I have with all of them and that I continue to have.”

“I had Anthony Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago — he and Mare came,” shared the actor, adding, “I am also still really close with Julianna Margulies and Noah Wyle.”

Clooney continued, “They're really good friends. And so I feel that show was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career.”

For the unversed, the hit series, aired from 1994 to 2009, Clooney was featured as Dr Doug Ross in the first five seasons of the show.



In another interview, Clooney spoke up about reunion, saying, “These are people that I really love, you know, and that — we grew up together, really grew up together, in many ways, and it's fun to see you guys.”