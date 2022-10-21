 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

George Clooney shares he’s ‘still close’ with ER’s co-stars: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

George Clooney shares he’s ‘still close’ with ER’s co-stars: Watch
George Clooney shares he’s ‘still close’ with ER’s co-stars: Watch

George Clooney has recently revealed that he’s still friends with his ER’s co-stars.

According to PEOPLE, the Gravity actress disclosed in the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that the “cast is still close today” after the show ended its 15-season run.

Clooney told Barrymore, “I guess it was the friendship I have with all of them and that I continue to have.”

“I had Anthony Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago — he and Mare came,” shared the actor, adding, “I am also still really close with Julianna Margulies and Noah Wyle.”

Clooney continued, “They're really good friends. And so I feel that show was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career.”

For the unversed, the hit series, aired from 1994 to 2009, Clooney was featured as Dr Doug Ross in the first five seasons of the show.

In another interview, Clooney spoke up about reunion, saying, “These are people that I really love, you know, and that — we grew up together, really grew up together, in many ways, and it's fun to see you guys.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix confirms second season of 'Heartbreak High': check out the details

Netflix confirms second season of 'Heartbreak High': check out the details
Kim Kardashian's pal Amy Schumer slams Kanye West for anti-Semitic remarks

Kim Kardashian's pal Amy Schumer slams Kanye West for anti-Semitic remarks
Geena Davis shares Dustin Hoffman’s advice to decline Jack Nicholson’s advances

Geena Davis shares Dustin Hoffman’s advice to decline Jack Nicholson’s advances
Anya Taylor-Joy ‘all smiles’ as she cosies up with rumoured husband during recent outing

Anya Taylor-Joy ‘all smiles’ as she cosies up with rumoured husband during recent outing

Real reason why Amber Heard moved to Spain revealed

Real reason why Amber Heard moved to Spain revealed
Judi Dench slammed for calling out 'The Crown 5' as 'cruelly unjust'

Judi Dench slammed for calling out 'The Crown 5' as 'cruelly unjust'
Paris Hilton drops jaws in traditional Indian outfits during Mumbai tour

Paris Hilton drops jaws in traditional Indian outfits during Mumbai tour
Emily Ratajkowski credits objectification for spike in her book’s sale

Emily Ratajkowski credits objectification for spike in her book’s sale
Netflix series ‘One of Us Is Lying’ season 2 release date on the streamer

Netflix series ‘One of Us Is Lying’ season 2 release date on the streamer
Netflix 'The Watcher' family won't be watching the show: 'the trailer was traumatizing enough'

Netflix 'The Watcher' family won't be watching the show: 'the trailer was traumatizing enough'
Kim Kardashian turns 42, receives heartwarming birthday wish from Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian turns 42, receives heartwarming birthday wish from Kris Jenner
Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’

Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’