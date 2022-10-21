Shruti Haasan to feature in an international film 'The Eye'

Shruti Haasan will be next seen in the film 'Salaar' opposite Prabhas

Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan will be featuring in Hollywood film The Eye opposite actor Mark Rowley, directed by Daphne Schmon.

Haasan, taking it to her Instagram account, announced the news. She wrote: “Super stoked to be a part of the eye with the loveliest team!!! Story telling is my fave thing in the whole world and to be a part of this one is pure. @daphneschmon and @emilycarltoncarlton @melanie_dicks2 Thankyou for making me a part of this!!

“You ladies are so much fun with the super talented and caffeinated @markrowley90 and the kindest and magical @elpidou. SIMPLY PUT This whole team is so wonderful and can’t wait for you’ll to see this. Ok bye.”

Shruti have earlier been a part of an American series Treadstone.



Now, she will be seen in The Eye, written by Emily Carlton. The story of the psychological thriller film revolves around a young widow, who travels to the island where her husband died in order to spread her ashes. But then she gets tempted by a dark choice which could her bring back to life.

The movie stars actors: Linda Marlowe, Anna Savva and Christos Stergioglou. The shoot of the film is set to begin in Athens and later on, it will be shot in Corfu.

As per IndianExpress, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the film Salaar alongside Prabhas.