 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
Kim Kardashian turns 42, receives heartwarming birthday wish from Kris Jenner

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Kim Kardashian turns a year older on October 21 and her mother Kris Jenner was the first to wish the reality TV sensation a happy birthday as she took to social media to share adorable wishes for her.

'Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!!' momager Kris began. 'You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know.'

And Kris continued: 'You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. 'You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything.'

'You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin, and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!

'You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of.'

She also thanked the SKIMS founder for bringing her so much joy and happiness and 'for loving me the way you do.'

She then wrote: 'I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year. I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy .'

Kim Kardashian turns 42!

