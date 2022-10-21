 
Friday Oct 21 2022
Amy Schumer shares three-year-old son's views about her celebrity status

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Amy Schumer recently disclosed that her three-year-old son is not “impressed” about his mother’s celebrity status.

“I think your kid just wants you to be their mom,” confessed Amy in a latest interview with E! News while attending the Season 5 premiere of her show Inside Amy Schumer in New York.

She went on to explain, “He's not impressed that there's a microphone and a camera. He's just like, 'OK, when can we go? 'Cause I want chicken nuggets.’”

Amy, who shares her son with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, revealed her son Gene enjoyed accompanying her mum at work.

“It's such a community on set,” said the 41-year-old.

She continued, “So, my son loves just all the attention and seeing my co-stars' and co-collaborators' kids. It's a women-led show. So, we made it a very child-friendly environment.”

Amy is returning to screens after six years with her revival show Inside Amy Schumer, which premiered last night on Paramount+.

“The gang's back. We're all back. Coming back together and writing this season of our show was just such a dream. It felt so good. It felt so right,” she added.

