Kate Middleton and Prince William to deal a final blow to Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton and Prince William will move to the Windsor Castle in final blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, said a royal expert.

The royal couple moved to the four-bedroom house on the Windsor Castle estate this summer with plans to finally settle at the castle to fit the future kings' "needs", Christina Garibaldi claimed.

UK's Daily Express reported that the move is seen as a final swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who wanted "a suite of apartments" in the castle after they were married.

The Queen instead gave them Frogmore Cottage close by.

"I think we figured they would eventually move into Windsor Castle since they recently made the move to Windsor and they are really putting down roots as a family there."