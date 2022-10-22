 
Jennifer Lopez sends birthday wishes to ‘mentee’ Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez showered love on longtime pal and “mentee” Kim Kardashian as she sent her wishes on her 42nd birthday.

The Marry Me actor took to Instagram to drop selfies with the reality TV star featuring the ladies cosied up while taking the shot.

“Happy Birthday Kim,” the Hollywood diva captioned the snaps along with heart emojis.

Ben Affleck’s wife and Kardashian’s friendship goes long way when Lopez acted as a “mentor” for The Kardashians star years ago.

In an old interview with People Magazine, JLo’s ex Alex Rodriguez said, “We've all known each other for a long time.”

“But Kim and Jennifer are very, very close, and she's almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer's mentored her a lot over the years,” A-Rod revealed.

“Now they just go back and forth. They mentor each other and they have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade and a half, and it's nice to do anything with Kim and our family.”

Kardashian also gushed about Lopez a year before Rodriguez's interview when she said that the On The Floor hitmaker is her “inspiration for everything.”

“My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez. I would try and see what shoes she'd wear, what makeup, what hair — I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer,” said Kardashian.

