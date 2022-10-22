 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘broke spirits’ by ‘running over royal staff’

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Prince Harry has been accused of having ‘traumatized’ staffers that worked under him and Meghan Markle in the UK.

Royal correspondent and author Valentine Low issued this allegation against the Duke.

He made the admissions in his interview with commentator and host Dan Wootton, for GB News’ Tonight.

There, Low began by branding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘bullies’ and accused them of having ‘broken’ the spirits of several staffers under their care.

“When you hear about people saying at the time, they're about to have a meeting with Meghan, they're very worried about how it's gonna go when they say things like, 'I'm shaking, I feel sick.' It's not a good workplace,” he started off by saying.

“Everyone within the palace structure was too genteel and civil and they were run over by Harry and Meghan. They truly believe that they were the victims. They were treated appallingly by the palace management.”

Before concluding Lor even went as far as to talk about some ‘traumatized’ staffers who branded themselves to be part of the “Sussex survivor club”.

