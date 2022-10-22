 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
King Charles to backtrack on his plans for slimmed-down monarchy?

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

King Charles III has been advocating for a slimmed-down monarchy but a source recently claimed that the new monarch has seemingly backtracked on his plans.

According to Daily Mail, a royal source has shared that Charles’ decision is more 'conservative' than critics’ speculations.

The 73-year-old King will also reportedly pay tax like the late Queen Elizabeth, reported the outlet.

Meanwhile, the palace aides have been discussing the future of charities that accumulates thousands of pounds through royal representation and visits.

A senior royal source told the Daily Express: “These are things that are all being looked at as part of a wider review at the moment.”

Moreover, King Charles is all geared to kick off the biggest world tour in history to mark the start of his reign.

Charles will be visiting Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean in two-year to shore up support for the Crown.

