 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

The Crown has 'absolute right' to tell Diana story, ban would be 'ridiculous'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

The Crown is allowed to portray the Princess Diana's bombshell interview with Martin Bashir, says expert.

Royal author Tom Bower believes the Netflix series should display the fall out of the marriage of King Charles and Diana as it is a "part of the royal story".

Mr Bower said: "I am a great believer in freedom of speech and freedom of broadcast.

"I do think The Crown has an absolute right to be broadcast."

He added: "[Diana] gave the interview and what she said, she believed.

"Therefore, to actually consign this interview to history and to somehow suggest that it should never be seen again is ridiculous.

"It's a part of the royal story, you just have to put it into context."

He added: "So, I think The Crown is quite right to somehow recreate the interview.

"It was profoundly damaging moment for the Royal Family and Diana, although she eventually regretted having given the interview because of the damage it caused, was speaking from the heart.

"I think we've got to sympathise with that," he concluded.

