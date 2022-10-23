 
Amitabh Bachchan gets injured on the sets of KBC: Details inside

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Uunchai
Amitabh Bachchan gets injured on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, cuts a vein on his left calve.

Amitabh, in his blog, shared the details of the accident. He wrote: “A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calf and managed to cut the vein… the vein when cut spurts out the red uncontrollably… but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up… with the assistance of a team of staff and docs in time.”

“The throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those 3-4 hours on each episode, does take care of the… aahhh never mind…! It’s a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range dos give a hope and we cope… its quite fresh and with opinion and advice.”

Big B revealed that he has been asked to rest completely and is not even allowed to walk on a treadmill.

“In admittance, the medical to not stand, to not move, to not train on it by even a TreadMill walk is not permitted!! At times the satisfaction of the extreme may bring the joys or the grief of existence… but extremes do not and never last… they either perish or leave an indelible mark… at strategic places on the body or bodies… that is an embarrassment… take a while to step out of it, so help me God..!!!”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of his next film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, reports HindustanTimes.  

