Sunday Oct 23 2022
King Charles III ‘paying close attention’ to Meghan Markle’s interviews

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

King Charles III is allegedly reading and watching all of Meghan Markle’s interviews in recent days, and is also paying attention to his son Prince Harry’s appearances, a royal expert said as per Marie Claire.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, King Charles III is ‘made aware of every keynote interview’ that Meghan gives to publications, in addition to ‘keeping a tab’ on Prince Harry’s public appearances.

As per Larcombe: “Charles’ modus operandi has been to pretty much try and ignore any stuff that’s written and said about him.”

“But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren’t being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff, because they have to,” Larcombe added, explaining that the King “does not want her to be saying things that could be damaging to the reputations of the royal family.”

Larcombe continued: “It’s not because he wants to go and cry and feel sad, and he’ll go and dig in the garden to make himself feel better. It’s a practical thing.”

The comments come just as many experts have noted that Prince Harry and Meghan seem to have put down their guns against the royal family, something Larcombe also highlighted.

He said: “It’s good to see perhaps that she’s reining back on what was beginning to look like an attack again, another offensive, in the wake of the Queen’s death.”

