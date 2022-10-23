 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Harry, Meghan warned their bond will lead to more exclusion and battle
Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been warned by a royal expert that their 'us against the world' approach during expected return to the UK will ignite feuds.

The Duchess’ statements left fans wondering if she and Prince Harry have been planning to return to the UK.

Speaking to Daily Star, relationship coach Christina Maxion agreed that King Charles could invite them to his upcoming coronation.

However, the expert added that the couple will end up igniting a feud with The Firm while dashing the hopes of the Sussexes’ permanent return.

She said: “Harry's return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible 'us against the world' fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle."

Christina added that the couple’s future in the UK largely depends on the content of Harry’s memoir.

She noted that there will be certain ”rules” for the couple's return, stating: “Negotiations and compromises are inevitable. I have never seen Meghan as much of an Anglophile, and her experience so far has not been positive, let's be honest.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'

Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'
Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix
Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country

Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country
Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival

Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival
Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022
Meghan, Harry’s return to UK will lead to ‘negotiations and compromises’

Meghan, Harry’s return to UK will lead to ‘negotiations and compromises’
Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed 'friendlier' than Queen's cards

Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed 'friendlier' than Queen's cards
Prince Harry ‘just an employee’ of Netflix: ‘Has no pull at all!’

Prince Harry ‘just an employee’ of Netflix: ‘Has no pull at all!’