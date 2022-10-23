Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been warned by a royal expert that their 'us against the world' approach during expected return to the UK will ignite feuds.

The Duchess’ statements left fans wondering if she and Prince Harry have been planning to return to the UK.

Speaking to Daily Star, relationship coach Christina Maxion agreed that King Charles could invite them to his upcoming coronation.

However, the expert added that the couple will end up igniting a feud with The Firm while dashing the hopes of the Sussexes’ permanent return.

She said: “Harry's return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible 'us against the world' fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle."

Christina added that the couple’s future in the UK largely depends on the content of Harry’s memoir.

She noted that there will be certain ”rules” for the couple's return, stating: “Negotiations and compromises are inevitable. I have never seen Meghan as much of an Anglophile, and her experience so far has not been positive, let's be honest.”