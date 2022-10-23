‘Your strength is contagious’ Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Hubby

Anushka Sharma expresses her pride as she writes beautiful note for Beau Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple of B-World and Indian sports world. They have time to express their love and pride for each other. Anushka today penned down a heartfelt note for hubby as he performs his best during Pak VS Ind.

She took to her Instagram and posted shots from the match she was watching at her residence with daughter Vamika. She wrote in the caption, “You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!!”





She further wrote, “I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!”

Celebrities showered their love on her post. Kartik Aaryan wrote, "What a legend!" Athiya Shetty and Suneil Shetty also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Anushka is busy filming Chakda 'Xpress.