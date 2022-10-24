Cardi B and Madonna call for truce after the clown emoji fuss

Cardi B and Madonna made amends after an online spat happened when the rapper criticised the 64-year-old pop singer’s recent Instagram post.



On Saturday, October 22, Madonna reflected on the 30th anniversary of her coffee table book, S.E.X., released in tandem with her 1992 album, Erotica.

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote Saturday on her Instagram story. “I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

The Material Girl crooner went on to compare her book to the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s steamy collab, WAP, and other major moments by Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian.

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a w—, a witch a heretic and the devil,” Madonna added.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a— and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b—.”

The 64-year-old pop icon punctuated her message with a clown emoji, which Cardi B was not happy about.

Cardi then went on to say share her disappointment as she was a fan growing up listening to Madonna.

“She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

However, the recording artists put the feud behind them after they tweeted that all was sorted.

Cardi tweeted, “I talked to Madonna … It was beautiful. … Have a great day and drive safely yallll.”

Madonna also tweeted, ““I love you Cardi B!! Always have and always will.”

Per LA Times, the phone call was facilitated by culture critic and Hollywood Unlocked Chief Executive Jason Lee.

“On the phone with Madonna and Cardi,” Lee tweeted Sunday. “Listening to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other.”