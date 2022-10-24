 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has ‘no work ethic’ and needs to ‘swallow her pride’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been urged to forgo ‘petty bimbo’ comments and ‘swallow her pride’ after having ‘made it’ with a prince on her arm.

English television personality and author Saira Khan issued these revelations in her new opinion piece for The Mirror.

She began by pointing towards similar life experiences where Ms Khan ‘counted biscuits’ with a Masters under her belt.

She effectively wrote, “You have to roll up your sleeves, swallow your pride and get the job done to show your peers that you’ve got the stamina, resilience and work ethic to succeed.”

“It’s not about what you’re wearing, it’s what you do with any opportunity that comes your way. Make the most of them.”

