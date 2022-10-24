Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ‘should’ve ended earlier’, slams royal expert

 
Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown should’ve ‘ended earlier’, a royal expert has suggested ahead of the release of the show’s highly-anticipated fifth season next month.

Writing for The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward slammed the streaming giant for its decision to release The Crown’s season 5 amid extreme backlash after the Queen’s death, saying that Netflix was ‘greedy’ for new subscribers for its platform.

“The earlier depictions in The Crown were quite tasteful but now it’s going into fantasy. I think it’s a great shame they didn’t end the series earlier,” Seward wrote.

She went on to state: “But they’ve become greedy and need to keep people signing up for Netflix.”

Seward’s comments come as many continue to build pressure on Netflix to delay the release of the show’s upcoming season out of respect for the late Queen; Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench also slammed Netflix and demanded they add a ‘fiction’ disclaimer on the show.

