 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix told to leave Prince Harry, William 'alone' ahead of 'The Crown'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

file footage

Netflix has been asked to leave King Charles III and the royal family, including Prince William, Harry and their late mother Princess Diana, alone, as the streamer gears up to release the fifth season of The Crown next month.

Slamming the show and the streaming giant in a recent piece for The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested that the royal family needs to be ‘left alone’, especially when it comes to the scandals around Charles and Diana.

“The family now just need to be left alone. You are really playing with people’s emotions when you recreate such an horrific moment in their lives — and they’re still alive to see it,” Seward wrote.

She further said, “We know it’s not a documentary but not everyone knows that. Some people might watch it without knowing that a lot of it is completely made up. It is hurtful to have such a sensitive scene depicted inaccurately.”

Seward’s comments come just days after Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench also slammed Netflix and demanded they add a ‘fiction’ disclaimer on The Crown.

More From Entertainment:

Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’

Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’
Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

'Failed actress Meghan wants to destroy things she didn’t build'

'Failed actress Meghan wants to destroy things she didn’t build'
'America's Got Talent' finalist Zuri Craig dies aged 44

'America's Got Talent' finalist Zuri Craig dies aged 44
Princess Diana pal dubs ‘The Crown’ season 5 ‘sadistic and cruel’

Princess Diana pal dubs ‘The Crown’ season 5 ‘sadistic and cruel’
Expert sides with ‘The Crown’, says ‘I would blame Charles’

Expert sides with ‘The Crown’, says ‘I would blame Charles’
'House of the Dragon', preview of what's ahead in season 2

'House of the Dragon', preview of what's ahead in season 2
Meghan Markle blasts women following her the 'principles she set’

Meghan Markle blasts women following her the 'principles she set’
Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row

Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row
Ed Sheeran to lift lid on his life with tell-all documentary

Ed Sheeran to lift lid on his life with tell-all documentary

Meghan Markle’s constant reminders of ethics are ‘getting tiresome’

Meghan Markle’s constant reminders of ethics are ‘getting tiresome’
'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far

'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far