Netflix told to leave Prince Harry, William 'alone' ahead of 'The Crown'

Netflix has been asked to leave King Charles III and the royal family, including Prince William, Harry and their late mother Princess Diana, alone, as the streamer gears up to release the fifth season of The Crown next month.



Slamming the show and the streaming giant in a recent piece for The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested that the royal family needs to be ‘left alone’, especially when it comes to the scandals around Charles and Diana.

“The family now just need to be left alone. You are really playing with people’s emotions when you recreate such an horrific moment in their lives — and they’re still alive to see it,” Seward wrote.

She further said, “We know it’s not a documentary but not everyone knows that. Some people might watch it without knowing that a lot of it is completely made up. It is hurtful to have such a sensitive scene depicted inaccurately.”

Seward’s comments come just days after Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench also slammed Netflix and demanded they add a ‘fiction’ disclaimer on The Crown.