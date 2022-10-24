 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Anti-Semitic group hangs banner in support for Kanye West: Report

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Anti-Semitic group hangs banner to shower support to Kanye West: Report
Anti-Semitic group hangs banner to shower support to Kanye West: Report

Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks were endorsed by a group of anti-Semites in Los Angeles as they hung a banner in the support of the rapper's views. CNN.

The Donda rapper had received considerate backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks, particularly on October 8, when he tweeted he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing, according to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.

Twitter responded by locking out the 45-year-old account. However, later in an interview with Piers Morgan, Ye said he was sorry for the people he hurt, though he didn't regret remarking.

The move of placing a banner in L.A. reading, "honk if you know " alongside "Kanye is right about the Jews, alongside a Nazi salute, invited harsh condemnations from the city's officials.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón criticized the incident on Twitter, saying, "We cannot tolerate the #AntiSemitism that was on full display today [Saturday] on an L.A. Fwy. #WhiteSupremacy is a societal cancer that must be excised. This message is dangerous & cannot be normalized. I stand with the Jewish community in condemning this disgusting behavior."

Moreover, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned the incident, saying, "We condemn this weekend's anti-Semitic incidents. Jewish Angelenos should always feel safe. There is no place for discrimination or prejudice in Los Angeles. And we will never back down from the fight to expose and eliminate it."


More From Entertainment:

Netflix new releases: full list from October 24th-30th

Netflix new releases: full list from October 24th-30th
Amanda Kloots opens up about her grief: ‘Elvis has begun asking 'where his dad is’

Amanda Kloots opens up about her grief: ‘Elvis has begun asking 'where his dad is’
Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years
Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans

Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans
Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'

Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’

Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’
Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?
Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization

Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization
Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star

Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star
Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer

Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer