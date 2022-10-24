 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor resumes workout 60 days 'after Vayu': See video

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Sonam Kapoor was last seen the film Zoya Factor
Sonam Kapoor was last seen the film 'Zoya Factor'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has restarted workout 60 days after the birth of her son Vayu, shares video on social media.

Sonam posted a video on her Instagram and wrote: “Let’s begin! #keepitrealwithSonam. Thank you @radhikasbalancebody for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. @gentlebirthmethod and you have been instrumental in keeping @pranavgoswamy.”

The video starts begins with a hashtag that says #WorkingMomLife. In the video, Sonam could also be heard saying “Working mom’s life is a constant state of exhaustion but at the same time bliss and excitement.

She also shared a glimpse of her daily routine which read as: “Meeting, then feed, then another meeting, then feed, eat, sleep and then pump.”

See video:

Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja commented on the post, wrote: “So cute. Was smiling throughout the video.” Meanwhile, sister Rhea Kapoor commented “Yesss you got this.”

Father Anil Kapoor also dropped some clapping emoticons on the video.

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy on August 20th, 2022. The Ranjhana actress took the news to her social media.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Zoya Factor (2019) alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She next has Blind in the pipeline which is a remake of a 2011 Korean film, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute

Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her 'spending Diwali in bed'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her 'spending Diwali in bed'
Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video

Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video
Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length

Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length
Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors

Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors
Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput

Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car

Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car
Director Subhash Ghai calls the new-age actors ‘sabun-tel actors'

Director Subhash Ghai calls the new-age actors ‘sabun-tel actors'
Historic Milestone: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs100 crore collection

Historic Milestone: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs100 crore collection
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Fans poke fun at cinema row

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Fans poke fun at cinema row
Ekta Kapoor calls on govt to save Balaji COO from Kenya

Ekta Kapoor calls on govt to save Balaji COO from Kenya