Monday Oct 24 2022
'Joyland' to have its premiere at American Film Institute Festival 2022

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Saim Sadiq’s directorial film Joyland is all set to have its US premiere at the American Film Institute Festival in November.

Khoosat films announced the amazing news through their Instagram page. They wrote: “Joyland will have its US premiere in November at the American Film Institute Festival 2022. The cinematic trailblazer that has been accumulating historic milestones and accolades for Pakistan at the world stage will make its US premiere at the AFI @americanfilminstitute being held in LA this year. Check out the official AFI website for screening schedules.”

Previously, Joyland had its premiere at the Cannes 2022. Later on, it was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film has also been selected as Pakistan’s official entry to Oscars 2023.

Joyland features prominent some extremely talented actors including: Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Alina Khan and Ali Junejo.

The film is all set to release all across Pakistan on November 18, 2022. 

