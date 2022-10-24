 
Monday Oct 24 2022
Nick Jonas steps outside in style with mother-in-law, wife Priyanka Chopra for family dinner

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stepped outside in style for a family night out with her mother Madhu at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday.

The musician, 30, was seen sweetly holding hands with his mother-in-law while a glamorous Priyanka, 40, chatted to them as they headed to the car.

Nick cut a casual figure in a black leather jacket and sweater, paired with matching slacks and trainers.

Actress Priyanka wore flared pants paired with a teal top and salwar kameez.

The star also took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy Diwali

Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in NICU. 


