BTS’s RM to appear as MC in tvN’s upcoming program

BTS RM is gearing to test his brain skills as main MC in the forthcoming season of The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge.

According to a press release from the production team of the show, RM will be one of the main MCs for the fourth season of The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge.



The show is based on humans with different perspectives, as they deal with various fields such as literature, physics, medicine, and astronomy.

Different experts from these walks of life will be present to expand their knowledge and share their unique wit.

The main cast includes RM alongside, film director Jang Hang Jun, novelist Kim Young Ha and physicist Kim Sang Wook.

Forensic scientist turned professor Lee Ho and astronomer Dr. Shim Chae Kyung will also be the part of the main cast.

TvN has stated that the program will begin airing sometime in 2023.