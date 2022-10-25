 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come closer with King Charles coronation

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to UK for the coronation of King Charles could strengthen the couple’s bond, however, it could cause a lot of turmoil in the royal family.

Christiana Maxion, the international dating and romance coach, believes Meghan and Harry’s return to UK is imminent; however, it would be a brief.

According to Express UK, Christiana Maxion while speaking to the Daily Star, said: “With the passing of the Queen, there is no doubt that family dynamics have changed and I am sure Harry’s Father, King Charles would want him at his upcoming Coronation at least."

She further said feuds are "inevitable", even in the Royal Family, but she added it was "typical" that a man will take his wife's side in a disagreement.

The dating and relationship coach went on to say: "Harry's return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible 'us against the world' fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle."

There are reports Meghan and Harry have been invited to the coronation, however, there is no official statement in this regard.

