Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donations irks LA lawyers 

Kanye West's donation of 'White Lives Matter' T-shirts to homeless people on Skid Row has not sat well with the Los Angeles advocates who called it, a "political prop," according to an insider.

"Nowhere in this country does Black Lives Matter less than in Skid Row," the Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN) shared on Instagram.


"Kanye came to the most economically deprived and abandoned corner of LA to dump his trash and tell a community of unhoused and marginally housed, as well as heavily-policed Black people, that White Lives Matter," activist Pete White said on LACAN's Instagram.

White responded to West to "keep your uninformed, misguided, attention-seeking rhetoric and actions out of our community."

"We are incensed that you continue to make a mockery and political prop of Black Angelenos — you should know better," White continued.

White released a statement to Insider, saying Ye's "latest hateful antic shows just how far removed he's become."

"While his platform could be used for good, he chooses otherwise. It feels like just another performative act to inch closer to some imagined base of power," White said to Insider.

"Kanye, please take a seat, take some time, or take yourself away from folks struggling to survive." 

