 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

File footage 

Will Smith hosted a special movie screening night of his upcoming film, Emancipation, with his close friends in the industry including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and comedian Dave Chappelle.

On Monday, the King Richard star, took to his Instagram and shared adorable glimpses from the ‘epic’ movie night.

“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” Smith wrote in the caption of the post.


Kenya Barris replied to his post, “This night was MAGIC and your movie is truly something that will last forever!”

Emancipation will hit the theatres on December 2, followed by a December 9 release on Apple TV+. The film will mark Smith’s first big project since the infamous Oscars slap.

Smith was banned from all Academy events after his ‘unprecedented’ behaviour at the ceremony where he stormed the stage in March and slapped comedian Chris Rock following a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He apologized to Rock over the infamous slap three months after the incident in a five-minute video posted on Instagram.


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs
Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'
Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’

Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’
Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’

Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’
Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows

Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows
Kylie Jenner a laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'

Kylie Jenner a laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak
Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent

Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent
After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West

After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West
King Charles III appoints Rishi Sunak as UK PM in historic move

King Charles III appoints Rishi Sunak as UK PM in historic move
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come closer with King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come closer with King Charles coronation