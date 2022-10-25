Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

File footage

Will Smith hosted a special movie screening night of his upcoming film, Emancipation, with his close friends in the industry including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and comedian Dave Chappelle.

On Monday, the King Richard star, took to his Instagram and shared adorable glimpses from the ‘epic’ movie night.

“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” Smith wrote in the caption of the post.





Kenya Barris replied to his post, “This night was MAGIC and your movie is truly something that will last forever!”

Emancipation will hit the theatres on December 2, followed by a December 9 release on Apple TV+. The film will mark Smith’s first big project since the infamous Oscars slap.

Smith was banned from all Academy events after his ‘unprecedented’ behaviour at the ceremony where he stormed the stage in March and slapped comedian Chris Rock following a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He apologized to Rock over the infamous slap three months after the incident in a five-minute video posted on Instagram.



