Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

This Morning’s Tuesday episode cancelled after Rishi Sunak is named PM

This Morning’ Tuesday episode was cancelled after Rishi Sunak was named as PM and replaced with a news special on ITV.

The weekday morning show hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's schedule changed after Rishi Sunak became the new leader of the Conservative Party and, as a result, the country's new prime minister.

Sunak, who was previously Chancellor of the Exchequer, has replaced Liz Truss. However, she resigned from her heavy job on 20 October after just 44 days on the job.

Shortly after, the show’s official Twitter page shared a photo of the empty sofa in the studio.

It then added: “#ThisMorning will be off-air today due to ITV’s news coverage of the new Prime Minister, but we’ll be back tomorrow from 10am!”

Meanwhile, This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have only been back on the air for a day following their week off over half-term.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond had kept the famous sofa warm for the duo while they were away.

