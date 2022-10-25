Kim Kardashian ‘still in touch’ with ex-beau Pete Davidson after breakup

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have not stopped talking despite calling it off due to hectic work schedules.



An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the reality TV star and the former Saturday Night Live alum still talk to each other.

"Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source told the outlet. “It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them.”

This comes after The Kardashians star was spotted sneaking out of her hotel room in "disguise" to "secretly" meet her former beau in New York City.

The former lovers “shared a secret sleepover” after Davidson paid Kardashian a visit to her room in the Big Apple as per The Sun.

"Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island," the insider spilled.

The Skims founder dated the comedian for nine months before they called off their romance in August 2022 citing 'long distance' and 'work schedules' as the reasons for their split.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," an insider said at the time. "But found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."