 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slammed over tribute to Queen, ‘You trashed Royal Family’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle was slammed by a British TV host following her tribute to Queen Elizabeth during her interview with Variety magazine.

She said: “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his [Prince Harry] grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.”

“Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like,” she added.

However, Nana Akua appeared unimpressed with Meghan’s nod to the late monarch as she reminded the Duchess of her Oprah Winfrey interview.

“So we should forget that you trashed the Royal Family on Oprah by putting it out there that someone in the Royal Family was a racist?”

Speaking to GB News, Nana added: “And if my memory serves me correctly I believe the Queen’s extremely polite and measured response to that was that ‘recollections may vary’.

“Meghan talks about how her California friends gathered around her after that ghastly interview.

“She said, ‘it’s like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment. It meant and still means so very much to me, the power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated.’

“Shame you didn’t relate that to your own family and in fact, your own sister.”

