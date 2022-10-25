Feroze Khan responds to domestic violence allegations by Aliza Sultan Khan

Feroze Khan denies the domestic violence allegations against him

Feroze Khan was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan. She revealed the images where she was bruised and claimed these bruises are due to the violence she has been subjected to by her husband.

Feroze Khan took to his Instagram story and denied the claims. He wrote, ‘I, Feroze Khan vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and circulating on the social media rumour mill.’ He further described that all of these assertions against him are false and he is going to handle these matters legally.

To conclude his statement he wrote, ‘I very strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth.’

Aliza Sultan Khan took to her Instagram in September to announce her separation with the Habs actor where she briefly mentioned the physical and emotional violence she was subjected to. The couple tied knot in 2018. After Aliza opened up about her abuse marriage with Khan, several celebrities have extended support to her including Ushna Shah, Yasir Hussain, Kubra Khan, Iffat Omer and Faizan Shaikh.