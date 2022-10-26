 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham proud of David as he queued to pay respects to late Queen

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Victoria Beckham proud of David as he queued to pay respects to late Queen

David Beckham made his wife Victoria Beckham proud as he queued for 13 hours to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The 48-year-old fashion designer explained that it was a ‘humbling’ experience for the legendary footballer.

The former Spice Girl appeared on Monday night’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when she was asked about David's experience.

Victoria Beckham proud of David as he queued to pay respects to late Queen

Victoria admitted that the 47-year-old said: “Well, they offered him to jump the queue, but for him it was something that it meant so much to him and he felt so honoured to be there and so humbled to be there,”

“And he said it was an incredible, incredible thing to do and something that he’s so glad he did.”

Responding to Beckham, host Andy Cohen, 54, said: “I thought that was such a beautiful thing.”

David Beckham donned a flat cap and a smart suit as he waited in line with thousands of other mourners to pay respects to the late monarch last month. He also ingratiated himself with the crowd by buying doughnuts and posing for selfies as the queue made its slow progress along the south bank of the Thames.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’
King Charles III decides to remove Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State?

King Charles III decides to remove Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State?
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian splash $14.5m for a new sweet home

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian splash $14.5m for a new sweet home
Holly Willoughby feels ‘proud’ to have a supportive sister amid 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby feels ‘proud’ to have a supportive sister amid 'queue-gate' scandal
Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity
Meghan Markle reveals interesting details about her Hollywood life in new podcast

Meghan Markle reveals interesting details about her Hollywood life in new podcast
King Charles urged to decide Prince Harry’s royal future in UK Parliament

King Charles urged to decide Prince Harry’s royal future in UK Parliament
Victoria Beckham on Spice Girls reunion: 'There is no real chance’

Victoria Beckham on Spice Girls reunion: 'There is no real chance’
Holly Willoughby leads the ‘fashion queue’ in sweeping blush gown

Holly Willoughby leads the ‘fashion queue’ in sweeping blush gown

Olivia Wilde cuts an athletic figure in Harry Styles tour hoodie amid split drama

Olivia Wilde cuts an athletic figure in Harry Styles tour hoodie amid split drama
Ed Sheeran to release ten epic music videos for forthcoming studio album

Ed Sheeran to release ten epic music videos for forthcoming studio album
Shakira ex Gerard Pique spotted visiting her house amid sons’ custody battle

Shakira ex Gerard Pique spotted visiting her house amid sons’ custody battle