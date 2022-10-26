Victoria Beckham proud of David as he queued to pay respects to late Queen

David Beckham made his wife Victoria Beckham proud as he queued for 13 hours to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The 48-year-old fashion designer explained that it was a ‘humbling’ experience for the legendary footballer.

The former Spice Girl appeared on Monday night’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when she was asked about David's experience.

Victoria admitted that the 47-year-old said: “Well, they offered him to jump the queue, but for him it was something that it meant so much to him and he felt so honoured to be there and so humbled to be there,”

“And he said it was an incredible, incredible thing to do and something that he’s so glad he did.”

Responding to Beckham, host Andy Cohen, 54, said: “I thought that was such a beautiful thing.”

David Beckham donned a flat cap and a smart suit as he waited in line with thousands of other mourners to pay respects to the late monarch last month. He also ingratiated himself with the crowd by buying doughnuts and posing for selfies as the queue made its slow progress along the south bank of the Thames.