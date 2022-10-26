 
Is there a season 7 for Netflix series 'Elite'?

Is there a season 7 for Netflix series 'Elite'? 

Netflix popular high-school series Elite is all set to release the season 6 on November 18, 2022. 

Ahead of the release of the forthcoming season, the official social media platform for the show has announced the renewal of the Spanish-language series for season 7. 

The story of the Las Encinas is yet not over, as the creators are in the works for another exciting season.

Although, Netflix has yet not made an official announcement on Elite season 7, the Instagram account for the series has shared the big news on October 25, 2022.

The account not only shared the news of season 7 but also disclosed the cast list. As per the show’s official page, one of the key characters on the drama Omar Ayuso will reprise his role as Omar Shanaa.

Apart from Ayuso's returning, there’s small list of newbies which are added to the cast of season 7.

Cast List:

  • Mirela Balic
  • Gleb Abrosimov
  • Nadia Al Saidi
  • Fernando Líndez
  • Alejandro Albarracín
  • Iván Mendes
  • Maribel Verdú

As of now, there’s not much information on the roles these actors will play in the show, but it can be assumed they are students or teachers at the prestigious school.

