Hailey Bieber slams Kanye West over controversial antisemitic comments

Hailey Bieber reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Kanye West's antisemitic remarks as she addressed religion on social media.

The model dropped an Instagram story condemning Ye’s stance after racial banners were displayed over a Los Angeles freeway over the weekend.

“You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic,” Hailey penned. “You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech.”

“To love God is to love people. ALL people,” she added.

The model’s husband, Justin Bieber, also responded to the rapper’s comments by lending support to his Jewish friends and people.

“I support my friends and the Jewish people,” the Peaches singer dropped a post on the social site.

Earlier this month, West tweeted that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” sparking global controversy.

Following the backlash that his remarks received, the Praise God singer told Piers Morgan that he didn’t regret posting the antisemitic tweet, however, he was sorry to hurt people’s sentiments.



