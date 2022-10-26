 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian wants ‘good, loving dad’ Tristan Thompson part of kids’ lives

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants “good and loving” father Tristan Thompson to be an important part of their kids’ lives.

The reality TV star is “allowing” her former serial cheater boyfriend to spend time with their daughter, True, and newborn son, whose name they haven’t disclosed yet.

An insider told Us Weekly that the NBA player “wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course, Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life."

The source said that there is “no question” about Thompson’s involvement in his children’s lives while adding, “He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be.”

“When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody,” added the insider.

The Good American co-founder and the basketball player dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits when Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while still dating Kardashian.

